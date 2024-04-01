Align yourselves with government programmes, vision, Remi Tinubu tells youth

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged youths in the country to align with government programmes and vision.

She said this will enable them to maximize the various opportunities that are available.

The First Lady was speaking while receiving in audience at her office at the State House, Abuja, Executives and members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu pointed out that the association and the Church should preach the gospel of unity more.

“We should promote our ‘Nigerianness’ rather than ethnicity or culture. Yes, we are not saying we should not recognize these but we should realize and promote our togetherness. We are first and foremost Nigerians. We need that place of unity”.

“There is a need for you youths to have role models who will teach you what to do and how to do them, just as the bible talks about in Titus 2 and 1 Timothy that the older ones should teach the younger ones”.

The First Lady also admonished the guests to share the message of investing in lives.

“Technology is very good but we must let the youth know that they should use it positively”.

She shared some of the programmes of her office through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which include the Unity Fabric competition with a N25m prize money and the Every Home A Garden competition with a prize money of N20m.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also prayed for the guests and Nigerian Youths in general.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Enwere Belusochukwu applauded the various initiatives of the First Lady especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative. He also asked for her inputs on the proposed quarterly Breakfast Prayer Meeting of both Christian and Muslim youth and also on the proposed National Christian Youth Resource Center which will include a skill acquisition center among other facilities.

She was later presented with an Easter card and the uniform of the association by the Executives.

The First Lady was decorated as the Grand Patroness of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association in July 2023.