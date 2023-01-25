Akwa Ibom APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide, Enang

The Akwa Ibom chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expelled Senator Ita Enang, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged anti-party activities.

According to a report by an online news platform, The Cable, the expulsion follows recommendations from Enang’s ward (eastern ward 2 in Ibiono) Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

The state working committee of the party led by Stephen Ntukekpo had in a letter dated January 24 ratified the ward’s recommendations to expel him.

The letter read, “The anti-party activities among others include his indulgence with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, and his willful but unlawful disobedience of the directives of our great party, the APC,” the letter reads.

“After a free and fair gubernatorial primary election conducted by the party which he lost without showing a good spirit of sportsmanship, Senator Ita Solomon Enang had engaged in endless litigation against the candidate who won and the party.

“In the process, fully doing the bidding of the PDP to put a clog in the wheel of our progress as a party. The clandestine meetings he holds with the opposition party, the PDP, and after such meetings, drumming support for them, are not without notice by his vigilant ward and chapter officers of our great party.

“Consequently, I write on behalf of the state working committee (SWC) to ratify the decision of the disciplinary committee of the All Progressives Congress; that, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, be and is hereby expelled from the All Progressives Congress.”