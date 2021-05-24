Florence, the wife of the late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been spotted in a trending video dancing to popular Nigerian song: “Gbese,” as part of activities reportedly marking the first year of her husband’s death.

Ajimobi died on June 25, 2020 from complications from Coronavirus Disease.

Though a Muslim, who should have been buried latest the next day after his death, his interment was delayed until June 28, 2020 over a face-off with the Oyo State Government on the preferred location of his mausoleum.

According to a video, which trended on Sunday, Ajimobi was spotted alongside the governorship candidate of her husband’s party, All Progressives Congress, for the 2019 poll, Adebayo Adelabu, digging “Gbese”, the song by popular Nigerian artist, Q Dot.

Florence Ajimobi is a highly influential businesswoman in Ibadan, Oyo State.