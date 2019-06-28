The Ondo State Football Association now has a new board, with Dele Ajayi elected as Chairman of the association on Thursday.

The 2019 elective congress of the state FA, which took place on Thursday in Akure, also saw Henry Akingboju emerging as the Vice-Chairman.

Ajayi defeated Aderemi Adetula by 20 votes to two, while Dele Ologbese, who was the third candidate, was absent from the congress.

In his acceptance speech, Ajayi said he would do his best to take football in the state to an enviable position.

He said the state would soon begin to witness activities in the grassroots football league to develop football in the state.

Ajayi also urged aggrieved members not to run to the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja, but direct their grievances to the Ondo FA election appeals committee.

“I want to appreciate football stakeholders in Ondo State, especially the elders led by my predecessor, Dele Ogungbemi, for their role in moving Ondo State football forward, as well as making this election a reality,” he said.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, had urged all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords and move football forward in the state.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said in the spirit of sportsmanship, all losers should join hands to move football in the state forward.

“How to move football forward in the state, and not wrangling, should be the concern of all the stakeholders,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other board members elected include Samuel Patani, Babatunde Igbasan, Charles Ogunyannodi and Isaac Olagunju.

The rest are: Gabriel Aborowa, Lanre Falana and Jimoh Umar.