Ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, leaves for UK + Photos

Ailing Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji, has travelled to the United Kingdom for a post-surgery checkup, reports have emerged.

This was deduced from photographs and information on X on Friday, which showed him at an airport, also on Friday.

The conclusion was that the veteran actor left for the United Kingdom via a British Airways flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Orji had collapsed on December 31, 2023 in Abuja, following which he was rushed to the National Hospital, also in Abuja.

As confirmed by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, and the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, he underwent a brain surgery the following day, which was January 1, 2024.

The public appearance of Orji also put paid to the rumoured death of the veteran Nollywood actor.

The rumour surfaced on Tuesday, but Rollas said in a post on social media that it was untrue.