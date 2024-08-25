AIG prays FG to fund police, improve personnel welfare, as he bows out

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, Olatoye Durosimi, has implored the Federal Government to invest more in the Nigeria Police Force by funding it.

He made this call during his pull out of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday 19th August 2024 after contributing 35 years of service.

He also erected a very massive podium in honour of the Inspector General Of Police of Nigeria, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

The podium was unveiled in a well-attended Pull-Out -Ceremony held at the Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos in a three-in-one memorable event.

Durosimi used the opportunity to speak on the need for the government to improve the funding, training, and equipment of the police force.

He maintained that there is a need to improve funding for the force. He revealed that this could not be overemphasized considering the increasingly complex security challenges facing the nation.

According to him, the Police Force is essential to maintaining law and order, protecting citizens, and ensuring national security and strength.

He further said: “The Federal government should invest more in the Police Force and the welfare of its personnel and retired officers.

“What we have seen among our serving personnel and retired officers is not encouraging and I would like the authorities to address these flaws as quickly as possible.

“The situation where what they receive is inadequate must be looked into. Good amenities should be provided so they do not suffer premature deaths. Many retirees are still strong and can contribute to the nation’s growth.”

Durosimi appealed to the general public to make policing easy for the personnel for national interest and safety of all.

His words: “Policing in Nigeria may appear strenuous and tasking, but the significance of the police as facilitators or initiators of change cannot be underestimated or overstated.

“It is disheartening that personnel of the Nigerian police Force who travel abroad return home with concerns. The Police Force requires advanced technologies to enhance performance and yield results.

“Many were called, but few were chosen. I am grateful to my mentor, Tafa Balogun who guided me. I also appreciate the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun who allowed me to serve as AIG. My years in the Police have been marked by opportunities as I moved across the nation.”

Speaking further on the podium he built in honour of the IGP Kayode Egbetokun, he said that Egbetokun has done so much for the force and deserved more honours and accolades. Police and media have a symbiotic relationship.

The podium can be used to take lots of photographs and as memorials of IGP efforts in the Nigeria Police Force.

Durosimi’s farewell events took place at Ikeja Police Command. Unveiling of IGP Kayode Egbetokun Photo Podium at Zone 2 was the second event while the Island Club party was the grand finale and mother of all ceremony where crème la crème personalities graced the occasion in honour of Mr Project, AIG Olatoye Durosimi.

