IPI Nigeria condemns Juwon Soyinka’s arrest, demands release of his passport

The International Press Institute, Nigeria, has condemned the arrest of the Regional Editor, West Africa of the Conversation Africa and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka, by officers of the Department of State Service in Lagos.

Soyinka was arrested and taken into custody at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 5.40am on Sunday shortly after he arrived Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

Following the intervention of IPI Nigeria, the DSS released the journalist on bail after detaining him for not less than six hours.

However, the secret police is still holding on to his international passport.

Although no reason has been given for his arrest and subsequent detention, IPI Nigeria viewed the action of the DSS as part of a plot to intimidate and harass journalists by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

A statement endorsed by Ahmed Shekarau,Secretary and Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee, IPI Nigeria, said Soyinka’s arrest and detention are not isolated cases.

It said, “Since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, we have noticed a systematic clampdown on journalists across the country.

“The gestapo manner with which Segun Olatunji was arrested and flew from Lagos to Abuja is still fresh in mind.

“During the #ENDBADGOVERNANCEINNIGERIA protests across the nation, journalists were directly shot at reminiscent of the dark days of the military.

“Hiding under the Cybercrime Act, the police have embarked on indiscriminate harassment and arrest of journalists.

“For the flimsiest reason, journalists are being invited or arrested. The plan is to stop journalists from carrying out their legitimate duty.

“We hereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Soyinka’s international passport.

“We also demand a commitment from the federal government to uphold the freedom of the press and stop further harassment and intimidation of journalists.

“In the main, we advise journalists to be vigilant and go about their reportorial duty with the highest commitment to professional ethics.”

