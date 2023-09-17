Aides speaks on reported ‘rift’ that led to Commissioner leaving Soludo’s Government

Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has dismissed suggestions that the erstwhile Commissioner for Finance in the state, Ifeajuna Onejeme, resigned his appointment over a rift with the governor.

He said on Saturday: “Onejeme cited family challenges as reasons for his decision. He had no rift with the governor.

Aburime, who spoke with newsmen in Awak, the Anambra State capital, described the former Commissioner as “a first class finance expert who worked harmoniously with the governor and brought so much value to the administration”.

The media aide said the announcement of Onejeme’s resignation during the State Executive Council on Wednesday was an emotional moment.

He said: “In appreciation of his service, Governor Soludo personally authored a commendation letter for the departing Commissioner.

“It is incorrect and misleading to insinuate that Onejeme left because of high-handedness or rift with Governor Soludo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the former Commissioner has been in the service of the state for about nine and half years and, according to him, this has affected him in many ways, including his dear family.

“So, for personal and family reasons, he begged to be allowed to take a break; there is no rift between him and Mr. Governor who has high regard for excellent service which he epitomised.”

The Press Secretary said Soludo had already accepted Onejeme’s resignation and appreciated him for the one year and five months he served while wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Also Read:

Aburime quoted Soludo as saying that he appreciated Onejeme’s personal and family circumstances that warranted the resignation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Onejeme, who was appointed Commissioner last year, resigned this week.

He had served in that capacity in former Governor Wilson Obiano’s administration.