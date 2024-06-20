Ahmed condoles Saraki family over mother’s death

Ex-Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdufatah Ahmed, has condoled the President, 8th Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on the death of his mother, Chief Florence Morenike Saraki, who died on Tuesday, June 18 2024.
In the condolence message personally signed by the former governor, Dr Ahmed commiserated with other siblings of Dr. Bukola Saraki, including Senator Gbemisola Saraki and Olaolu Saraki, on the demise of their matriarch.
He described the deceased as a loving mother who went extra miles to ensure all her children became successful.
Abdulfatah Ahmed urged the family to rejoice because of the meaningful life Mama lived while praying to God for the repose of her soul.