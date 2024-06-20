Ogun: 24-year-old female student attempts suicide

A 24-year-old student at the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Blessing Hosannah Elijah, has been hospitalised after attempting to commit suicide in Donkashi, Igbesa axis of the state.

The Eagle Online was told on Thursday that the development was reported to the police by her colleague, Peter Ogunmola.

Elijah was said to have expressed feelings of depression and inability to cope with life to Ogunmola, who is her friend, via a WhatsApp message.

The Eagle Online was told by a police source: “Ogunmola Peter, a student at Ogun State Institute of Technology Igbesa, had alerted the Igbesa Police Division about receiving a distressing WhatsApp message from Hosannah Elijah Blessing, also a student at the institute.

“Blessing expressed feelings of depression and an inability to cope with life.

“Peter hurried to Blessing’s residence in Donkashi area, Igbesa, where he found her locked in her room.

“They had to remove a window grille to enter the room, where Blessing was discovered with a red rope used in an attempt to hang herself, along with insecticides nearby.

“She was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola noted that detectives from the station, upon receipt of the information, raced to the scene and photographs were taken for investigation.

The Superintendent of Police said the victim had been visited at the hospital and the incident was reported to the appropriate authorities, noting that Elijah’s family was contacted through Ogunmola.

She added that Elijah had been transferred to another undisclosed hospital for further care.

Odutola said investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided as it unfolds.