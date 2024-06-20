NDDC advocates collaborative effort in fight against malaria

The Niger Delta Development Commission has enjoined all stakeholders in the region to intensify efforts towards ridding the nation of malaria.



The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, noted that malaria kills faster than HIV and AIDS.



Ogbuku was represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde during the Commission’s World Malaria Day Enlightenment Campaign in Akure, Ondo State.

He stated, “Malaria is a major public health concern in the tropical area of the Sahara and Nigeria has recorded about 68 million cases of malaria leading to over 194,000 deaths. Therefore, there is an urgent need to take more decisive measures in addressing the problem.”



Abegunde, who highlighted the NDDC’s commitment towards ensuring free and accessible healthcare in the region noted that: “NDDC has just recently conducted a free medical outreach across the region where over 20,000 patients benefited through free medical consultations, diagnosis, treatments and even surgeries.



“It is our firm belief in NDDC that a more collaborative approach with relevant stakeholders would yield far-reaching results, especially in the quest to eradicate malaria from the region, and from Nigeria at large.”

The Executive Director, Corporate Services further urged the people of the region to be swift in seeking medical attention in the event of any symptom.



The Director, Ondo State Office of the NDDC, Victor Asonye, commended the commitment of the current leadership of the Commission for providing a platform for sensitizing the people on the causes, symptoms and prevention of malaria.



He noted: “The World Malaria Day Enlightenment Campaign is part of the NDDC’s efforts in addressing the healthcare needs of our people through the provision of timely sensitization and awareness.”