Agege Bread in Canada: Customers praise Nigerian-owned bakery

A family-owned Nigerian bakery, Grey Matlock Bakery in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, has been praised and recommended by Canadian customers for its Agege Bread specialty.

In a video obtained by The Eagle Online, the Nigerian owner, simply identified as Wally, arrived in Brampton in 2016.

Wally established his business in 2018.

According to the customers, they have been touring around Brampton to encourage small businesses.

Wally noted that the bakery produces about 2,500 pieces of bread daily.

He stated that the bakery has a branch in Calgary and different franchises in Waterloo, Ottawa and Windsor.

He said: “Agege bread is an original Nigerian bread, baked the way we eat bread in Nigeria.

“Brampton gave us a very good platform to present our business and open up to the whole of the world because of the cosmopolitan nature of Brampton, with so many nationalities.

“So, it was easy for everyone to have a taste of the bread and spread the word.

“Today we have the bread in different chains of groceries stores, Canadian superstore and western part of Canada.”

The customers who were seen in the video with Wally also stated that after they had a taste of Wally’s bread, they kept coming for more.

One of them stated that his son doesn’t eat any other bread, but Grey Matlock bread.

He said: “About three or four years ago when I first met Wally, I got a loaf of bread because I wanted to try out traditional Nigerian bread.

“And when I took it home, my son found it tasty.

“Now the only bread he eats is your bread.

“This is an official recommendation from my son.

“Best bread in town, best bread in Canada.

“This is a successful small business and it is because of the operator, who is present.

“Every time I come here, I see Wally looking at the quality of every loaf.

“That hardworking and determination is responsible for your success.

“Thank you for being a great role model in our community.

“And I can’t wait till Grey Matlock bakery is a name known across Canada.”

Another customer said: “I am so proud.

“You had a business in 2018 going through COVID-19 right here in Brampton, making African bread and exporting it across Canada.

“It really shows that in Brampton you can really specialise on logistics in Canada and really scale up your business right here in the city.”

Another customer also noted that when he tried the bread for the first time, he finished it very quickly.

He said: “Like you said, I did try the bread and I finished it very quickly.

“It is and incredible bread.

“Come on down, support small business.

“It is what we need here.”

Agege Bread is named after the loaf initially produced in Agege area of Lagos State in Nigeria.

It has since spread across the country and the world and can be found in the United Kingdom, where there is a large population of Nigerians.