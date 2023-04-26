Adamawa 2023: Atiku brags over outcome as he lands in Abuja + Video

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has bragged about the outcome of the polls in his home state, Adamawa.

The former Vice President spoke in a tweet on his Twitter handle late on Tuesday as he returned to Abuja from Yola.

The tweet of the return from Yola, the Adamawa State capital, was accompanied by a 30 seconds video of his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Abubakar said he had a “fruitful period” in Yola.

He tweeted: “I touched down in Abuja a couple of hours ago.

“Excited to be back in our nation’s capital after a fruitful period in Yola, Adamawa State.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the PDP won both the presidential and governorship polls in Adamawa State.

While Abubakar is incur challenging the outcome of the presidential election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, his party won the Adamawa State governorship election.

This was after a whole load of drama and a rerun.

At the end, the incumbent and candidate of the PDP, Ahmadu Fintiri, was declared winner of the poll, having defeated the flag bearer of the APC, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani.