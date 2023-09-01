Actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife

Nigerian actor and film producer, Bolanle Ninalowo has announced separation from his wife.

The actor announced the separation on his Instagram page, @iamnino_b, with the caption “Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road”.

Ninalowo in a long post wrote; “A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future. A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality I now have to accept as I realise that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them.

“A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.

“May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions. Sad but real and true!

“Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from. The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work and efforts in life.

“Heart broken but not shattered yet I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family and I.

“My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children. God bless all.”

The actor also put off the comment section under the post, with which he announced the separation.

Fans and followers of the actor had, however, trooped to previous posts to express shock and disbelief as regards the separation announcement.

@qayyahluxury said; “For real? hmmmnnn. This hit me badly .One of my favourite couples. Lord Almighty, I seek your intervention.”

@official_emmryz_carter_jr wrote; “Please boss you guys should settle ooo for the sake of we fans, your wife’s page isn’t found, it means it’s real.”

@wuraolagold096 said; “Bro please the both of you should take some time to relax and settle, where una dey divorce go? Nowhere oooo. The both of you must fight to win, what is the cause of the problem at this age and stage of you people’s life.”

@flamzy395 said, “These your story teaches me that not all that glitters is gold. People that i envy because of there relationship on social media, now see the result.”Somebody might be posting food stuffs on social media but you don’t know the inner stuff going underground. A big lesson.”

@myhealing said, “you will be fine. Everyone’s mental health is important regardless. Whatever gives you both sanity and peace, please do it. Much love.”

Ninalowo and his wife some years back were separated, but later reconciled. NAN