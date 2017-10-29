Access Bank Lagos City Marathon offers car prize 

There are indications that winners of the men and women 10km race to be introduced in the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will smile home with brand new cars, courtesy of the race’s Official Automobile Partner, GAC Motor.

This has made thousands of runners double their preparations for the 10km race of the next edition of the Marathon slated for February 10, 2018.

Sonia Audu has done a couple of marathons and half marathons but she has started training for speed because she wants to win a car from GAC Motor.

Audu said: “My cousin works in the company and she told me they are giving away two cars to Nigerian men and women winners of the 10 km race. I have seen the cars, they are beautiful, and I will love to drive them. In fact, I have changed my training. Before, I trained for endurance because I want to finish 42km but now, I am training for speed because you need to run fast to win the 10k.”

When contacted, Olukayode Thomas will neither confirm nor deny the claim that GAC Motor will give the 10km winners cars or whether there will be a 10km race in the 2018 edition.