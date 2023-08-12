Academic outfit announces commitment to empowering students through exams

An academic outfit, Timeline Educational Consults, has announced its commitment to empowering students through various kinds of examinations.

Timeline Educational Consults said in a statement it is redefined and its academic legacies are built to last.

It said it is committed to empowering students through IJMB A’Level, GCE O’Level and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s examinations.

The institution said it boasts of a team of highly skilled and seasoned teachers who are dedicated to providing first-class knowledge and guidance.

The institution is situated within the tranquil premises of United Community Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.