Abuja-based businessman opens 9th Oliver Twist supermarket

An Ogun State businessman based in Abuja, Adeniyi Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer of Oliver Twist Supermarket, has opened the 9th Oliver Twist Supermarket outlet in the country’s Federal Capital, Abuja on Saturday.

Adeniyi spoke with newsmen immediately after the outlet was officially declared opened at Lokogoma behind the Shell Estate.

He hinged his success to his resolve to continue to make progress regardless of the circumstances around him or the situations in the country.

During the opening of the 9th Oliver Twist Supermarket on Saturday, many Abuja residents, most especially those who are familiar with the terrains of the Federal Capital territory, Abuja especially Lokogoma, located behind the Shell Estate trooped out in their large numbers to have a glimpse of the new outfit and also do their shoppings.

The new supermarket outlet was worth its hype as it matches the standard of a place worth visiting for shopping and relaxation.

Also Read:

The Chief Executive Officer of the Super Market also told news men that the Lokogoma branch is the 9th branch opened in the Federal Capital territory in a space of five years.

Just like its name Oliver Twist, the journey of the brand started July, 2019 with its first outlet in Lugbe, Abuja.

Meanwhile with the entrepreneurship skills of Bankole, the will to excel prevailed against all odds as the CEO continues to add feathers to his cap in the business world by opening his 9th outlet as he continues to strive for more successes.

Bankole further opined that the business is more of a vision than the passion to create a brand that will grow to empower people and serve as bedrock for positive social impact.

Asked how he manages to pull surprises in a country where everyone is complaining and businesses folding up, the seasoned businessman was of the opinion that anyone can succeed if they are intentional and well motivated to succeed despite the challenges facing the country’s finances.

He maintained that growth can only be well defined if it helps people to realize their potential, especially the youths.

According to Bankole, he said, “since his supermarket business started about five years ago, he has been able to employ over a hundred workers, thereby helping to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country and helping many to make ends meet.

He described the Oliver Twist Supermarket as an employment avenue for the youths and he expressed his joy to have been able to employ them and taken many out of the unemployed population in the country.

Bankole further revealed that while it is common for foreign malls to come into the country, he is focused on changing the narrative with his intention of exporting his brand outside the shores of Nigeria.

“We are working assiduously to continue to spread outside Abuja although this requires proper planning because we don’t want to grow to a certain stage and we would lose control as you can see it is happening to ShopRite and has happened to Mr. Biggs which led to them folding up.

“While we make plans to spread to other states soon, and possibly outside the country, we are taking the bold steps at a time and of course we know we will get there”.

The business tycoon however used the opportunity to advise the youths to shun the get rich quick syndrome and avoid short cuts that will later turn unpleasant for them.

He hitherto encouraged the older ones to always serve as a role model to the youths especially the political leaders whom he said contributed to the rot affecting the country.

“We have to still encourage the youths, understand them because the way we operated during our days is quite different from the way they are now operating. All hope is not lost, once we realize that the imperfection of the present day will guarantee the uniqueness of the future.

“It is a fact that Nigerian leaders have

failed but if we cultivate the right attitude and encourage these youths, they too can be successful through proper mentoring, dialogue and constantly reminding them that they also be successful, then, there will be a drastic reduction in this get rich quick syndrome”, he explained.

Bankole revealed the locations of the other previous eight outlets opened in Abuja to includes Gwarinpa 3rd Avenue; Maitama; ACO Junction Lugbe Airport Road; Kubwa opposite NYSC Junction; Lugbe Airport Road by DUNAMIS; JABI Airport Road by EFCC Junction; Lugbe Airport Road by Trade More Estate Junction and Apo Mechanic Estate Apo Abuja.

Some of the items on display at the various outlets of the Oliver Twist Supermarket across Abuja are confectioneries, home appliances, groceries, assorted wines, drinks, branded Agege bread and many more that would still be added as times goes on, with the aim of satisfying the interests of their teeming customers.

Post Views: 0