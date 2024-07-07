Primate Ayodele releases 30th edition of prophecy book, Warnings to the Nations 

Renowned prophet and the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released the much anticipated 30th edition of his annual prophecy book titled, Warnings to the Nations’ on Saturday, 6th of July, 2024 at his Lagos church.

The 30th edition of the book which always contains prophetic revelations to several nations across the world is a 435-page publication that highlighted some global topical issues that include the upcoming US presidential election, Nigeria’s 2027 election polls, Ghana elections, Ondo and Edo governorship elections, Biafra and Oduduwa Republic, state police, Third World War , Israel-Gaza conflict , warnings to organisations in different sectors including education, aviation, maritime, sports, media organisations, science and technology, banking, warnings to significant individuals like Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Mohammed Dewji, Koos Bekker, Strive Masiyiwa, Micheal Roux, Diogo Costa, Allison Becker, Edouard Mendy, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Neymar, C. Ronaldo, and several others.

On the US election, Primate Ayodele noted that it will take the grace of God for Joe Biden to come back as the President of the United States. He made it known that the only way he can win is through serious strategy.

‘’I am seeing big challenges ahead of Joe Biden. And of course, there are a lot of things that Joe Biden will begin to do at the last minute to gain people’s vote. The fact is Joe Biden is going to have a very tough election. The only thing is they can only win this election if Trump is not going to contest and lose some states. That’s when Joe Biden will come back. But I can tell you that Joe Biden coming back will take the grace of God. It will be very tough. But strategically, Joe Biden can make it back. It is only strategy that will make Joe Biden to come back.’’

In the Ghana election, the prophet foresaw the loss of Ghana’s former president, John Mahama in the election polls if he fails to do the right thing.

‘’Mahama can win if he takes precautions and does what is needful. If he refuses to do what is needed, he will fail this coming election completely. And this will send him oblivious in Ghana politics. He needs a lot to do to work on the upper footer, to work on the north, and to also work on the south. If he doesn’t work on this and seek the face of the Lord, I tell you that Mahama will lose this election because the ruling party is desperately ready at all levels. ‘’

On Nigeria’s 2027 election, Primate Ayodele noted that opposition candidates will be joking if they don’t form a coalition because without it, it will be difficult to remove President Tinubu from office. He warned the president of challenges he would face in his attempt to secure a second term.

‘’Though, OBI, ATIKU and other candidates will want to contest for the 2027 election, they will only need a coalition to take Tinubu out of office. Without a coalition in 2027, as the Lord reveals, a lot of politicians will just be deceiving themselves in a big way as the majority of them will want to be president. The only combination of contestants that can trouble Tinubu is when a very strong Northerner candidate and a Southwest person go in for election. If they formed a coalition with other parties, that’s the only way the election can be tough and without that, it won’t be possible at all. It will still be the same noise that they make in 2023 that they will still make in 2027. ‘’

‘’Some northerners will make moves to cause disunity in Tinubu’s government because they will be angry as they will feel left out in the government’s scheme of things. The northerners will not be happy with the government of Tinubu. Some will be favourable, some will not and this will cause a kind of burden for the President. The aggrieved northerners will want to dump Tinubu’s movement as some of their kinsmen who have been carried along will continue to block others. In view of all these, the northerners will sing discordant tunes as there will be confusion among them. Meanwhile, the Tinubu government will consciously put in efforts to see that there is peace between its government and the northerners but those at the non-benefiting end will give a strong condition. The government needs to recalculate the package in order to get things right.’’

On state policing, Primate Ayodele wrote that it will come alive no matter how long it takes but there will be serious conflict around it.

‘’STATE POLICE: I foresee that the institution will come alive no matter how long it takes. The Organization will be voted for to come into existence and it will be a strong medium to check insecurity. Serious conflicts will arise between state and federal police which will affect the operations of the police force in the country. ‘’

On the Israel-Gaza conflict, Primate Ayodele revealed when it will end and what should be done by world leaders.

‘’The Israel-Gaza proposal to end the war can be actualized in another 6-7 months from now If the US pushes it very properly, it will definitely end. They will be trying to form a new government in Israel to unseat Netanyahu but as part of his sit tight strategy, he will unbelievably expose Israel to more critical but terrible situations. Israel will not take it easy. Many people will go against the President, Netanyahu. A lot of laws will be passed against Netanyahu for him to end the war. Meanwhile, the Israelis that are kidnapped in Gaza, most of them will die. Apart from this, Netanyahu wanted to make sure that he gets rid of Hamaz before he stops the war.’’

On the Third world war, Primate Ayodele stated that the manifestation is very slim even though there will be worries about it.

‘’Some people will be trying to frustrate or to foment the third world war which I have not seen its reality in 2024. People will be afraid that third world war may happen but the manifestation is very slim. It is not certain that the third world war can come up.’’

In the education sector, Primate Ayodele foretold technological improvements in Nigerian institutions. He also specifically mentioned names of all Nigerian institutions in the publication.

‘’The education sector in Nigeria will improve as I foresee that technology will take over in another dimension. Technology will boost the study of medicine and other health related courses and the sector will benefit immensely. There will be a lot of positive changes as technology will take over and many processes will be digitalized. Let us rebuke the death of great business tycoon, Vice Chancellor, head of faculty of law in schools like UNILAG, LASU, UNIBEN, ABU.’’

On personalities, Primate Ayodele warned several individuals that cut across businessmen in several nations including Nigeria.

‘’ALIKO DANGOTE: Aliko must pray for God’s divine protection and success. He must rebuke huge loss of money or investment and death of a very close ally or a family member. I foresee he will be tormented as he will face several unpleasant challenges which he must watch out for. He must pray for God’s protection and directive on his businesses in order to avert business shut down. Dangotes’ properties will be attacked. He must pray against inferno. This is very important.’’

‘’KOOS BEKKER: He must commit all his efforts in the hand of God so that he will not see calamity that creates setbacks for his business. I foresee that he will commit a lot of resources into his business expansion’’

‘’MOHAMMED DEWJI : The family must be very prayerful so that God can support the new research that they will embark on. I foresee they will start a new business which will grow massively but might lacks sustenance and durability.’’

‘’STRIVE MASIYIWA: This individual must pray for God’s protection and good health as I foresee that his health might trouble him. He must rebuke investment that will not yield expected returns.’’

‘’MICHIEL LE ROUX: He must pray against confusion as I foresee that his business will be hijacked. Some people will create troubles for his business, and must pray not to undergo any ailment’’

On the sports scene, Primate Ayodele warned notable players, clubs, national teams and coaches in the newly released Warnings To The Nations.

‘’Let us pray not to lose an active Ruby, Cricket and Hockey player as I foresee a notable Ruby player undergoing surgery. Let us rebuke the death of any coach in the Sport of Ruby. Some Sport Directors will be sacked, and fraud will be detected in activities of many clubs. The Clubs must also be diligent and careful enough not to run into debt as i see that some clubs’ licences will be withdrawn.’’

‘’CRISTIANO RONALDO: He will win a contract and he must be careful because of court matters. I foresee that his efforts will be widely recognized. But he must be careful not to be dragged into necessary issues. He will change his club and he will make a landmark history and he will win a glorious award. ‘’

‘’LIONEL MESSI : I foresee this player will bargain with the club, have an injury and will not perform excellently well. He will be instrumental to the enviable attainments of his club. He will have some issues with the management.. He must rebuke court cases and pray not to lose money. He needs to pray against blackmailing.’’

‘’KYLIAN MBAPPE: The spirit of God says this person will change his club for a bigger club side; possibly Real Madrid where he will succeed and he will attain greater heights. There, I foresee he will shine brightly and will win a Cup and he will become a global star player; but he must be careful of aggressiveness that will affect his career. The spirit of God says he must be prayerful so that he will not be accused of rape.’’

‘’KARIM BENZEMA: This player will go on retirement because of serious injuries. I foresee his efforts and activities will not go smoothly as expected. He will suffer diminishing returns in his performances.’’

‘’NEYMAR: This player will become a victim of racist abuses on the field of play and He will not perform so much as his record will not be too good to take up to the level he wants to attain. He will change his club and must be watchful and careful so as not to be intimidated.’’

Furthermore, asides the aforementioned prophecies contained in WTN 2024, every country, provinces, states, local governments, presidents, governors around the world were included in these warnings.

In addition, the compilation of Warnings To The Nations started in March 2024 and prior to the official release, some prophecies have come to pass already. The UK general election which PM Rishi Sunak lost was foretold in the 30th edition of the prophetic publication.

