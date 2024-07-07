PR consultant, Muyiwa Akintunde, assumes office as Rotarian president

Public Relations consultant and online media publisher, Rotarian Muyiwa Akintunde, last Friday, formally assumed office as the President of Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central.

Lead Consultant/CEO of Leap Communications and Publisher of Breezy News, Akintunde becomes the fourth member to emerge President of the club, and succeeded reputable Estate Surveyor and Valuer, Rotarian Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi. A retired Permanent Secretary with the Lagos State Government, Patunola-Ajayi was President of Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

According to the club, a series of fund-raising activities will start on Friday 12 July 2024 at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm.

The new club president pledged his total commitment to the service of the club, and the communities that Rotary elevates through its intervention programmes.

He said he would be guided by the relevant laws of the club and Rotary International, and would promote stakeholders’ engagement and participation.

He immediately announced the constitution of a Byelaws committee headed by Rotarian Idowu Olawoyin, who has served the club in various critical capacities. Akintunde tasked the committee to conclude its assignment ahead of the club’s next election in the first week of November.

Other officers of the club who will serve in the 2024-25 Rotary year (1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025) include: Rotarians Busayo Akomolafe (Vice President), Tolulope Ajimotokan (President-Elect), Adedapo Adejumo (Secretary), Oluwabunmi Akinde (Club Administrator), Modupe Aderemi-Bello (Treasurer), Moses Oyelami (Service Projects Chair) and Vincent Isaac (Membership Chair).

Others are: Claude Mwamba (Public Image Chair), Anthony Jejelowo (Youth Service Chair), Olawoyin (Conference and Convention Chair), Adeyemi Oguntirin (Sergeant-at-Arms), Oluyemi Ogunsanya (WeCare Chair) and Kamal Azeez Adekunle (Vocational Service Chair).

All past presidents of the club are also on the board. They are: Charter President, Deji Shonuga; Adebukunola Soile-Balogun and Patunola-Ajayi.

Earlier, the outgoing President presented the report of the club’s achievements in the 2023/24 Rotary year. She recognised club members who were instrumental towards attaining the goals set for the year with awards and other gifts.

The event was attended by the club’s Assistant Governor, Rotarian Ibraheem Adebayo; and the 2022-23 president, Soile-Balogun.

Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central was chartered by Rotary International on 23 March 2021. At only two years old and competing against about 140 other clubs in Lagos and Ogun states, which the then Rotary International District 9110 covered, the club emerged third best during Soile-Balogun’s presidency. The club also won the awards for Best in Club Administration, and Best in Youth Service in one fell swoop.

Following the split of RI 9110 into two at the beginning of this month, Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central now belongs to RI District 9112 with Rotarian Femi Adenekan as pioneer District Governor.

