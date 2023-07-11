Abiodun Oshinibosi: Making a case for the girl child

828 828

Buoyed by the pertinent need to further amplify and extrapolate United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres’ summation that: “Investing in girls, is investing in our common future,” the Abiodun Oshinibosi-led Abelinis Limited has come up with a not-for-profit project called: “The Girl Child Matrix.”

The project, according to him, was triggered by the need to offer the girl child, who in most cases is usually left disadvantaged, a better chance and opportunity to excel in all fields of human endeavour.

Planned to coincide with the International Day of the Girl Child, which is October 11 of every year, and as declared by the United Nations, Oshinibosi explained: “In these last years, there’s been increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst government, policy makers, and the general public, and more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

“Unfortunately, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to confront a myriad of challenges fulfilling their potential.

“Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protection needed for a life without violence.”

Targeted at girls between 11 and 16 years, in secondary schools, grades 7 to 12, vibrant and energetic, proficient in English or French, 12 states and cities have been selected for this maiden edition in commemoration of the 12th anniversary of the International Girl Child Day, coming up on October 11, 2023.

A digital affair, interested participants are expected to first do a formal registration and then sign the consent document. After that, they upload a one-minute video, on a soon-to-be-unveiled website, sharing plans for the girl child as the head of government, ministry, organisation, corporation or business.

The videos with most likes and engagement in each city get shortlisted and screened by a Jury and afterwards, the top 12 are picked from each city.

The shortlisted girls will also go through a finishing school/workshop, get attached to respected and renowned Nigerians across different professions for under-studying and also hands on experience. Cash prizes and gifts will equally be given to each of them.

The ultimate goal is to produce an “Advo-Documentary” tagged Girl Child Matrix Series 1.

This will be released for general viewing and broadcast on all possible platforms to further achieve the desired objectives, among them, to boost and bolster the confidence of the girl child.

The overall winner in each city will win $5,000 CAD while the other 11 finalists in each city will get $2000 each.

On why he has taken up this fresh advocacy, Oshinibosi, an experiential marketer who has been effectively and efficiently providing marketing solutions to multinationals, government agencies and individuals since 2007, said: “As a father of both male and female children, experience garnered over the years in my sector, my interactions in the corporate and public sectors, with both male and female friends and clients, I have no doubt whatsoever that our women, our girls, our daughters, our sisters and our female colleagues deserve more, and that majorly is the whole idea and driving force behind the Girl Child Matrix.”

We equally learnt that Abelinis Limited and Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson, are looking at ways to collaborate on the laudable initiative.