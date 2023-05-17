Abia 2023: Alleged N60m fraud pits APGA candidate against Vice Chairman

Chinedu Emeruwa Chinedu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election in Abia State, Gregory Ibe, has reacted to the claim by aggrieved members attributing his purported refusal to release funds to the State Working Committee as the reason for the perceived unimpressive performance of the party.

The party chieftain also dismissed the purported N60 million fraud by some members of the State Working Committee.

The allegation was made by the Vice Chairman of the party for Abia Central Senatorial District, Ambassador Chigorom Okeiyi.

Ibe spoke against the backdrop of a viral online report credited to Okeiyi, blaming him for the party’s poor performance in the governorship poll in Abia State.

Okeiyi said Ibe did not release funds to the SWC led by Rev. Augustine Ehiemere to prosecute campaigns and pay party agents who manned various polling booths.

Reacting in statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign orgainsation, Sleek Ogwo, Professor Ibe, the Chancellor and Proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, described the insinuation as a figment of the warped imagination of Okeiyi since all necessary financial and logistic supports were made available for prosecution of the election.

He partly stated: “In the spirit of first removing the log in a person’s eye before attempting to help another extract a speck from his eye, Ambassador Okeiyi should abinitio, confess the distractive and destructive role played by his megalomaniac principal aided by the PDP, which has been widely adjudged as the greatest disservice that contributed in no small measure to the dwindling fortunes of APGA.”

Ibe warned Okeiyi to leave him out of his quest to become the state chairman of the party and the current petty squabbles between him and some party officials, which, according to him, is reaching feverish pitch because of the approaching party congresses.

While also describing Okeiyi as a rudderless and misguided puppet in the hands of a deranged lunatic desperately needing psycho therapy, Ibe urged the public to discountenance his uncoordinated rambling.

He further used the medium to reiterate a healthy working relationship with the Ehiemere-led Abia State Working Committee of the party.

