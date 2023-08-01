60th Anniversary: NIS holds road walk against irregular migration

The Zone A Headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Ikeja, Lagos Tuesday cautioned Nigerians against irregular migration to other countries.

The Assistant Comptroller – General (ACG), in-charge of the Zone, Adewale Sadiq, gave the charge at a road walk in Lagos, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of NIS.

Sadiq said that the service used the road walk to enlighten the populace on migration and its due process.

The ACG explained that irregular migration is the migration of people into a country in violation of the immigration laws of that country.

He also said it is the continuous residence in any country without the legal right to live there.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIS, formerly known as the Immigration Department, was extracted from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1958 and established on Aug. 1, 1963.

The Immigration Department became an entity of its own, as it was formally established by an Act of Parliament, CAP 171, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and became Nigeria Immigration Service.

The ACG, while addressing the residents, urged them to travel through the official process in order not to become prey to human traffickers who harvest human organs.

The ACG said that all immigration offices are opened to Nigerians who need to make enquiries on due process for migration and passports.

The Chairman of Ladipo and Leventis Park, Mr Lazarus Kumaga, one of the places the sensitization was held, while congratulating NIS on the 60 Anniversary, promised that the users of the park would relate with NIS the more.

“We had noticed the sudden absence of some of us in the park and what we heard next was that they had left the country.

“Till now, I have not heard from them, I pray that they have not fall into the hands of organ havesters, ” Kumaga said.

The Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Lagos Zone, Mrs Comfort Agboko, appreciated NIS for holding the sensitization.

She said irregular migration had sent many Nigerians, especially the youths to early grave.

She explained many irregular migrants had been jinxed and killed for their organs to be harvested.

According to her, about 48 traffickers have been prosecuted and convicted of the crime as of July.

She said that the constant effort of the NIS to fight the ugly monster would help the citizens