FG directs NIS Comptroller-General to hand over

The Federal Government (FG) has directed the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Isa Jere Idris, to hand over to the most senior Officer in the Service when his tenure expires on April 24.

It was gathered the development would end weeks of speculation that the Comptroller-General was scheming for an extension of his tenure again.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, through the Board of the Civil Defence, Correctional Service, Fire and Immigration Service ordered the change of leadership in a letter dated Monday, April 17, 2023.

The letter was said to have been signed by the Board’s Secretary, Obasi Edozie Edmond. Aregbesola is the Chairman of the Board.

Jere, who ought to have retired in April 2022, had his tenure extended by President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

“You are directed to hand over to the most senior officer in the service,” the letter from the Board stated.

However, as of the time of filing this report, no official confirmation could be obtained from the office of the Comptroller-General.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme was said to be on vacation in Canada. The Nation