3SC appoints new head coach

The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan has confirmed Coach Edith Agoye as its substantive Head Coach for the next football season.

The 3SC Executive Chairman, Gbolagade Busari, made this known in a statement he signed in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The club’s management had on October 23 sacked the former Technical Adviser, Fatai Amoo, after the abysmal performance, which saw the club relegated to the Nigeria National League.

Agoye was the Chief Coach under Amoo.

The management stated that the decision to make Agoye the Head Coach was taken after an exhaustive interview session involving several coaches.

Busari said the management settled for Agoye primarily because of his knowledge about the composition of the team.

He said it was also to maintain continuity in the development of the young players who would form the fulcrum of the new Shooting Stars.

“Majority of our players are from the feeders and to continue inspiring their development, we felt Agoye is in good position to do this,” he said.

Busari said the mandate given to the new Head Coach was to work assiduously to return the team to the elite of the Nigeria Premier League.