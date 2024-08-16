2025 Budget: Ebony CSOs submit communities needs

Civil Society Organizations in Ebonyi State have submitted the Harmonised Community Charter of Demand document to the State Ministry of Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring.

It contained the needs of over 60 communities across the 13 local government areas and the state’s three senatorial districts.

The needs were harvested through a series of community town halls and engagements conducted by an eight-member CSO group, codenamed: “Green-the-Red Health Sector Cluster.”

It was part of activities of the cluster in its implementation of the USAID-Palladium’s Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement project, tagged: “Addressing Accountability and Budgetary Concerns for Sustainable Healthcare in Ebonyi State.”

The event was held on Wednesday at the Ministry’s headquarters, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Making presentations on the document, the Executive Director of the Cluster Anchor Organization, Development and Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation, Oliver Chima Ajah, said the document represented the actual priority needs emanating directly form the community.

He emphasised that the needs harvesting was inclusive, representing the interests of all the social segments of the communities: Men, women, youths, and people with disabilities.

Ajah expressed the hope that the Ministry would collaborate with other responsible Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government towards ensuring that there will be budgetary provisions for the needs in the 2025 Budget.

In her reaction, the State Commissioner for Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring, Chinwe Okah, appreciated the cluster for the initiative, pledging to make effective use of the document in the budgeting process.

Okah, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mfon Williamson, described the event as pleasing, adding that the activities under the project has simplified the Ministry’s job of seeking means of incorporating citizens’ needs in the budget.

Speaking for the communities, Peter Okoronkwo, Oliver Eze and Chinedu Chibueze Agbo, representing the South, Central and North Senatorial Districts of the state respectively, confirmed that the content of the documents were true reflection of what their communities submitted.

Others who spoke, including a cluster member, Margaret Nworie; traditional ruler of Oriuzor Community, Ezeogo Nwite Ngele; and Deputy Coordinator of Ebonyi State Civil Societies Network, Goodness Mgbaja, urged the Ministry to ensure that the document is given attention in the preparation of the state 2025 budget

Mgbaja applauded the robust relationship between the Ebonyi State Government and CSOs in the state, which, she observed, has placed it above other states in participatory governance.

