2023 WAUG: OAU defeats FUOYE, UI in basketball

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, basketball team, has defeated her counterparts from University of Ibadan (UI) and Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in basketball at the ongoing 2023 West African Universities Games (WAUG).

The Championship is being hosted by OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

OAU defeated FUOYE by 18 to 10, while in the second category, it defeated UI with 19 to 16, at the three-side basketball game of the WAUG Championship event.

Similarly, the Akenten Appiah-menka, University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi, Ghana was knocked out by University of Ghana in the quarter finals.

WAUG Championship started on December 15 and will be closing on December 22.

Athletes from 20 Universities in Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal are participating at the games.

Events being competed for at the games include: table tennis, athletics, tennis and basketball

WAUG, also known as the ECOWAS Students Games, is a multi-sport event between student-athletes from West African universities.

The first edition of the competition was held in 1965 at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier university.