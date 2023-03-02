2023 Presidential Elections: PDP vows to retrieve mandate

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party has vowed to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that returned the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-elect.

It made this known in a statement by the spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs of the campaign committee, Dino Melaye

The terse statement by Melaye on behalf of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and vice presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was issued on Wednesday evening.

It said: “A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed.

“Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning.

“This grave injustice shall not stand.

“The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.

“We shall overcome.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Wednesday declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the poll.