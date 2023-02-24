2023 polls: Uduaghan speaks on expectations

A former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has stated his expectations from the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The former two-term Governor spoke in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, two days to the elections.

According to Uduaghan: “In the next few hours, most of us will be going to our voting units with our PVCs to vote for our chosen candidates, starting with the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The results will produce mainly fresh hands to occupy the various offices being contested for. Hopefully, the fresh hands will produce a new Nigeria.

“The campaigns have been intense with participants and their supporters crisscrossing the country, states, local governments, wards, voting units, and even homes.

“In the media, including the social media, the campaigns have also been quite intense.

“The international communities have taken keen interest in the campaigns and upcoming elections.

“Key amongst the issues are the twin challenges of transparency and violence. As Nigerians, the responsibility to handle these challenges is in our hands.

“The elections should not be a do-or-die affair. The spirit of winning at all cost must be discouraged.

“Resorting to violence is evil and devilish. A lost election today, can be won at a future election. However, a lost life today can never be brought back.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to appeal to us all to be transparent and avoid any form of violence.

“We have experienced too much violence in Nigeria and Delta State in particular. Let us go and vote in peace. A peaceful election is a win for us all.”