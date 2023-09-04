2023 Onitsha Ofala festival will be bigger, better — Globacom + Programme of events

Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom PLC, has described the Onitsha Ofala festival as one of the top-rated cultural festivals in Nigeria.

Globacom spoke on the international festival through Augustus Ndu Offor, its Manager, South-South and South East.

It said it was delighted to have sponsored the festival since 2011 as a mark of the company’s commitment towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

The theme of 2023 Ofala is: “Better. Stronger. Together.”

Offor said the Onitsha Ofala was adding great value to the country’s tourism industry and was positioning itself to be a top revenue earner for the people and the country.

He said Nigeria is currently listed 52nd out of 55 globally, based on the 2020 data from the World Tourism Organization, indicating that the target is to place Nigeria among the top 10 countries in the world.

He said Globacom would do all it could to make the 2023 edition of the Onitsha Ofala festival an epochal and memorable one, while assuring of continued partnership until it becomes a reference point in the global tourism calendar.

Globacom lauded the Anambra State Government for creating the Ministry of Tourism, saying it was an indication that the government recognised the huge but untapped potential of the sector.

Offor said the Travel and Tourism market in Nigeria has been projected to grow by 6.13 percent between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of nearly $4 billion in 2027.

He said: “In 2011, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding to be the major sponsor of this yearly prestigious festival and we have always looked forward to working with the Palace to ensure a better edition each year.

“Nothing stops Nigeria from moving up to the top 10 tourism greats among the comity of nations within the next few years and Globacom will not waver from its commitment to support efforts to showcase our heritage to the world.

“When we promote the rich festivals that abound in Nigeria, the world will know about them and slot them into their calendars, thereby leading to a large number of tourists who would be willing to come to witness these festivals.

“This will be a booster for hotels, restaurants, tour guides, art markets and several other sectors whose trade will be in demand by the visitors.

“And hundreds of thousands of jobs will also be created along the line.

“While we look forward to a successful 2023 celebration of the Ofala Festival, we wish to assure all our subscribers of our continued commitment to providing them with limitless digital and telecommunications solutions.”

Meanwhile, organisers of the 2023 Onitsha Ofala festival have released the programme of activities, which coincides with the 21st coronation anniversary of Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, spanning from October 4 to 22.

Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, Member, of the Ofala Steering Committee and Chairman of the Sub-committee on Strategic Marketing Communication, said the event would feature the maiden Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe Lecture series to be held at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus

Maduegbuna said the preparatory rituals, known as Inye ukwu na no Eze Onicha (annual seclusion), would be held on October 4 while Ogbalido (feast of atonement) would be held on October 7.

He said the main events, known as Iru Ofala and the Azu Ofala, would be held on October 14 and 15, Onitsha Ado Youth Council carnival takes place on October 13 and the Oreze IX Art Exhibition will run between October 7 and 16.

The organisers said the Ofala festival would continue with a Banquet on October 18 and conclude with a church thanksgiving service on October 22.