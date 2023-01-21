2023: Kano APC Chieftain, Najatu Muhammad resigns from politics

Citing lack of dynamic ideological differences as the major challenge, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Kano State, Najatu Muhammad has resigned from partisan politics.

Muhammad announced this in a press release he personally signed Saturday and circulated among the media houses.

The release followed the resignation letter he had earlier written to the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and copied other party’s chieftains.

The press statement reads in part: “After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suites them. What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps. Quitting party politics at this point in time is one of such steps.

“We all recognize that Nigeria is facing many challenges, including insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services. Such challenges require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

“Nigerians must be aware of the severity of their situation after the dismal failures of leadership the country has experienced over the years.

“Nigerians must be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices. Therefore, restricting ones choice to a single political party will be detrimental to the development of our country and our democracy.

“As a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria, I am deeply committed to the struggle for a more just and equitable society. I believe that all Nigerians deserve the opportunity to live a life of dignity, security and opportunity.

“Nigeria has a long history of struggle to build a better future for all its citizens. Despite many challenges, we remain resolute to overcome them and create a more prosperous, stable, and just society.

“I remain committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens, and promoting a culture of tolerance and respect. I believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths and that by working together, we can build a stronger, more united country.”

The resignation letter letter is published below: