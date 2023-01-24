2023: FRSC cautions political parties Campaign convoys against over speeding

As the country prepares for general elections, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has cautioned all road users, including campaign convoy drivers to as much as possible avoid speeding, recklessness on wheels and drive in conformity with established road traffic regulations so as to avoid road crashes.

The caution is contained in a press statement signed by an Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem.

The Corps Marshal stated this while reacting to the series of crashes that have occurred since the commencement of the electioneering campaigns involving political party convoys and other convoys which has led to preventable loss of lives.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Mrashall, Dauda Biu had expressed dissatisfaction, stating despite repeated warnings, cautions and appeals that the Corps has made to the drivers, they still violate established laws, drive against speed limit and engage in reckless driving behaviours that are in total contradiction to best road use practice.

Still, Biu appreciated the orderly manner with which some of the motorists conducted their political engagements in strict adherence to road traffic rules.

The Corps, Kazeem stressed, is determined to entrench ease of movement and safety for vehicular and human traffic as Commanding Officers have been directed to enhance visibility of patrol teams in identified strategic locations.

The statement restated that efforts the Corps has put in place measures, including: more operational vehicles and manpower to combat envisioned traffic gridlocks that would be occasioned by a series of political activities geared towards the oncoming general elections.