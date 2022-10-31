2023: Ex-PDP Nasarawa aspirant declares support for Gov. Sule re-election 

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant, David Ayuba-Dumwe, aspirant for Akwanga/Wamba/Nassarawa Eggon Federal constituency has declared support for the re-election bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

Dumwe, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following his loss at the primaries, declared his full support to Sule Monday when he led supporters to the APC state secretariat in Lafia.

He said that his decision to defect to the APC was borne out his desire to team up with like minds in order deliver good governance to the people of the state.

According to him, Governor Sule had demonstrated commitment and a clear vision for the development of the state through the various infrastructural projects executed across the state within the last three years.

Dumwe added that he admired the governor’s leadership style and disposition to governance, hence the decision to join the party and support him in order to move the state forward.

“Gov Sule has given the state a direction through the numerous infrastructural projects so far executed and creating a conducive environment for investments.

“It’s only mischievous people that would deny the laudable achievements of the governor for their selfish political interest,” he said.

Responding, Dr John Mamman, Nassarawa APC state chairman, welcomed Dumwe and his supporters and assured that the party was big enough to accommodate everyone.

“Don’t feel bad that you are coming late into the party, there is every opportunity for you to grow and achieve your dreams in APC,” He said.

Mamman maintained that Sule remained an asset to the party and the state given his achievements in all sectors within the last three years.

“We have given him our vote of confidence to re-contest and consolidate on the achievements recorded so far, and we shall all work hard and support him to succeed,” he said.