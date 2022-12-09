2023: Adebutu flags off campaign, declares  Ogun people desire in  government         

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, Friday, flagged off his campaign, vowing to implement a seven-point agenda to reduce hardship and provide sustainable relief to people if elected as governor.

Adebutu, whose candidacy was recently affirmed by a judgment of the Court of Appeal, said people of the state are earnestly yearning for a change in government and PDP would readily offer itself as the alternative.

In a carnival-like event, the PDP standard bearer’s campaign was formally launched at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, the State capital with thousands of party members and supporters in attendance.

In his speech, Adebutu, who was flanked by his running mate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, declared that his party was committed to delivering the people of the state from the “shackles” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, there are high rates of endemic poverty, youth unemployment, inadequate social services, poor infrastructure and insecurity in the state, with the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration unable to address the prevailing challenges.

He said, “We realise that our people are tired of the misrule and bad governance fostered on them now; hence the clamour for a change. We seize this opportunity to acknowledge the role of the judiciary in upholding the law and ultimately standing by our constitution and the electoral law by delivering judgements that will further entrench democracy in our nation.

“Today, we are here to formally declare our readiness as a party to take over power on the way to good governance in May 2023. We recognize that this process cannot be easy and it is because it is difficult, we have chosen to walk this path to achieve victory in the general elections of 2023.”

“Our commitment to deliver the good people of Ogun State from the shackles of the ruling party stems from the first-hand experience I have by living amongst my people in Ogun State for the past 31 years. I am proud to say that I have not for once lived outside our beloved State for any appreciable time during this period.”

“I make bold to say that all my life investments are domiciled in Ogun State. With these realities, I am privileged to feel the pains our people go through to earn a living and eke out a meaningful life. Unfortunately, in most recent times, the government has not been available for the people it governs with provisions of basic social services, particularly at the lower tier of government.”

Adebutu also lamented the high debt profile of the state, adding that the incumbent administration was owing workers heavily with 72 months unpaid contributory deductions.

Driven by sincere conviction to make life comfortable, Adebutu said he would provide good governance for people to have hope for a better future.

He further highlighted the “seven focal areas of our desired government” to include improved security, law and order; true local government autonomy, public service reforms and workers welfare; urban regional development, physical planning and transportation; rural and border communities development; agricultural and economic development;development of women, youth and sports as well as enhancement of education, healthcare and other social services.

Adebutu added, “Achieving the economic and social vision contained in our Manifesto is premised on delivering the outlined initiatives, policies, strategies, core values and services that will drive transformative growth in Ogun State. In this regard, core social and economic components which are intrinsically linked with human capital development, competitive economy and good governance, form the foundation of our vision.”

“Our government will facilitate timely execution of projects by publishing the detailed implementation plans and roadmaps and make them available to desiring stakeholders in the State, in order to demonstrate transparency, accountability and our firm commitment toward actualisation.”





