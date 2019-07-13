More than 2,000 Nigerian Muslim pilgrims arrived in Madinah for the 2019 Hajj as at Friday, Alhaji Ahmed Maigari, the Madinah Coordinator for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, has said.

Maigari told the News Agency of Nigeria in Madinah on Saturday that all logistic arrangements had been concluded to enable pilgrims to perform their holy rites with ease and to have value for their money.

The coordinator advised the pilgrims to patronise only genuine persons to exchange their money to other currencies.

Some of the pilgrims commended NAHCON for the arrangement put in place for the Hajj.

NAN reports that MaxAir, carrying 534 Kano State intending pilgrims and five officials, which took off at 10:54am in Kano on Friday, landed at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to the warm embrace of officers of NAHCON.

The MaxAir flight, which was the fifth in 2019 Hajj Operations, had 325 males and 209 females, bringing the total number of pilgrims transported to the Holy Land as at July 12 to 2,375.

NAN.