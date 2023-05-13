10th National Assembly: Ex-Heads of State, others intervene over leadership tussle

The battle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly has caught the attention of two former Military Heads of State and some other statesmen following the crisis that has hit the All Progressives Congress, the party with the highest number of elected representatives in the two chambers.

This was as fears are mounting that following the crisis, a dark horse may emerge as the President of the Senate.

The top elder statesmen from the North and leading traditional rulers from the North and the South West have weighed in to stem the tide of bad blood growing among the legislators and further polarisation of the country on ethnic and religious lines.

At present, the tussle has pitched the loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari against those of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dividing the APC into legacy camps.

There have been reports of a silent war raging between the two camps following the micro zoning of Senate presidency to Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is from the South South state of Akwa Ibom.

The battle has also set the legislators from the six geopolitical zones of the country against one another, widening lines of ethnicity and religion among the senators-elect and their contemporaries in the House of Representatives.

Worried by this development, the northern statesmen, including two former military Heads of State and some first class traditional rulers in the North and South West, were said to have intervened and are speaking to key senators to douse the tension and let the country move forward strongly.

According to a Senator-elect who spoke to select political correspondents in Abuja on Saturday morning on condition of anonymity, the elder statesmen took the task individually, reaching out to key senators, particularly from the North, to give preference to Nigeria’s unity and national cohesion in their actions over the election of the Assembly leadership.

In their talks with the senators, the source, who disclosed that he had personally honoured the invites of two retired Generals and those of two traditional rulers from the North Central and South West on the matter, said the major appeal was for the North not to use its higher numerical strength to emasculate the Senate in the contest for its leadership.

The Senator-elect said: “Instead, they appealed to us to emulate the APC governors from the Northern Nigeria who in the most patriotic manner gave all their support to the emergence of a southern candidate for the party and did all within their powers for the victory of Bola Tinubu from the South West at the polls.

“They are talking to us, especially those that have declared interest in the presidency of the Senate among us, to drop their legitimate ambitions for the sake of unity, cohesion of Nigeria and support the Southern region in producing it.”

The Senator- elect, however, confirmed that Northern Senators were not initially against the South producing the Senate president but that they were piqued because of the way the President-elect unilaterally went for Akpabio.

The source added: “But with the seriousness of the moves by these patriotic and highly respected statesmen and the esteemed traditional rulers, I see the major contender from the North, His Excellency, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, dropping the gauntlet and supporting a credible, vibrant and unblemished aspirant from the South.

“Apart from the manner he was chosen by the President-elect, the Northern Senators see an Akpabio-led Senate as a bad omen for the North, having been frontally and parochially against the North during the debate for resource control.

“We cannot trust his leadership.

“He will not protect the interest of the North.

“For the loyalists of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, the choice of Senator Akpabio with a number of corruption allegations hanging on his neck would negate the achievements of the eight years of President Buhari on corruption.”

From the North, there are three contenders: Abubakar Yari, Jibrin Barau and Sani Musa, while from the South are Osita Izunaso, Orji Kalu and Godswill Akpabio.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, may join the race.