10 severely injured in Lagos lone accident

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have rescued 10 severely injured accident victims at Adeniji Adele Junction inward Obalende by Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

This was revealed by LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, on Tuesday.

Taofiq said a LASTMA official, Adejunwon Olalekan (Bravo 1), who led the rescue operations, confirmed that it was a lone accident of a commercial Mazda bus with registration no IKJ 969 YA.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda commercial bus lost control as a result of overspeeding and somersaulted, leaving 10 passengers with severe injuries.

Those rescued 10 accident victims were immediately rushed to Marina General Hospital by LASTMA personnel for urgent medical treatment.

The accidented commercial Mazda bus was immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding free flow of traffic and handed over to policemen from Adeniji Adele Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

The Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Hon. Sola Giwa, warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to stop over speeding and always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before driving them on Lagos roads.