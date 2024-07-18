Fuel spill: LASTMA, emergency responders avert disaster in Lagos 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has successfully averted a potential disaster after a truck carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) overturned at the Ojota ramp interchange linking the toll gate.

Its General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, added that LASTMA worked in collaboration with other emergency responders.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki noted that the incident occurred around 2.00 p.m. when a truck transporting PMS lost control and fell, spilling its highly flammable content onto the road.

“Recognising the immediate danger posed by the situation, LASTMA officers promptly arrived at the scene to manage traffic and secure the area.

“Their swift action prevented any ignition sources from coming into contact with the spilled fuel, which could have led to a major explosion.

“Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire Service, the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Police men from Alapere Police Station and officials of N.N.P.C quickly joined LASTMA at the site,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said that their coordinated efforts ensured that the spillage was contained and the risk to lives and property minimised.

“LASTMA personnel efficiently diverted traffic from the danger zone preventing congestion and ensuring that no pedestrians were exposed to the hazardous spill,” he said.

He said that the area was immediately cordoned off to prevent any unauthorised access, while the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders teams deployed specialised equipment to contain the spill.

He pointed out that the head of the fallen truck was safely uprighted and towed away and the road was thoroughly cleaned to eliminate any residual risks.

Bakare-Oki commended the swift and coordinated efforts of all the agencies involved.

“This incident underscores the importance of our emergency response protocols and the dedication of our officers and partners. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Lagosians,” he said.

The general manager, however, urged all drivers to exercise caution, especially when transporting hazardous materials, and to adhere strictly to safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Please call LASTMA newly inaugurated toll free hotline 080000527862 in case of any information about traffic management and control across the state.

