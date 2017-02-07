Total exploration workers suit gets hearing date

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has adjourned hearing in the case of Felix Adariku and 256 other disengaged workers of the Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Company till February 27.

The company is also known as Total E & and P Nigeria Limited.

The aggrieved workers had filed a suit against the company over alleged unlawful dismissal from the company.

The workers were allegedly laid off without notice from the company in August, 2015.

Justice Edith Agabakoba adjourned hearing in the case after she held that the claimants could jointly sue the respondent.

The court’s decision followed a preliminary objection raised by first respondent’s counsel, Inam Wilson, who said that the claimants’ suit was incompetent.

Also, the court held that the claimants had a right to joint claims as it would be tedious to sue individually.

According to Agabakoba, since the defendants’ preliminary objection failed, “this case shall go on for trial”.

She, thereafter, ordered that hearing notices be served on Eastbay Trade and Logistics Nigeria and Gobin Security limited.

The workers had joined Eastbay Trade and Logistic Nigeria Limited, Gobin Security limited and Fabom Ventures Nigeria Limited as co-respondents.

The aggrieved workers also joined Provist Limited and Luck Guards Limited as co-respondents in the suit.

The claimants prayed the court to order the respondents to pay them a sum of N8billion as accrued salaries and arrears from 2015.

Accordingly, they also prayed the court to prevail on the respondents to pay N5billion for the unlawful termination of their services and general damages.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.