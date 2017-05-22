Real Madrid lands 33rd La Liga title

Los Blancos knew that a point would be enough to take the title away from Barcelona, but a defeat would open the door for the Catalan giants to retain the title at the final moment

Real Madrid has won their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since the 2011-12 season, after recording a 2-0 win over Malaga in Sunday’s decisive fixture at La Rosaleda.

Los Blancos knew that a point would be enough to take the title away from Barcelona, but a defeat would open the door for the Catalan giants to retain the title at the final moment.

Barcelona spectacularly came from two goals behind to beat Eibar 4-2 on home soil, Real Madrid’s two-goal victory ultimately saw them finish three points clear at the top of La Liga.

It took Real Madrid less than two minutes to make the breakthrough at La Rosaleda, with Cristiano Ronaldo racing onto an excellent through pass from Isco before rounding Carlos Kameni and finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid doubled their lead and took a massive step towards the title in the 55th minute, however, when Benzema converted from close range after Kameni had kept out a strike from Ramos.

Zidane’s attention will now switch to the Champions League final against Italian champions Juventus on June 3, with Real Madrid bidding to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the trophy.

