Photo News: FirstStars Reality TV Show winners receive price

The Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank, Gbenga Shobo (middle); the Executive Chairman and CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu (third left); and the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney (second right), presenting the star prize to the winners of the FirstBank FirstStars Reality TV Show (Team Sisterly).

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.