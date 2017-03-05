NCC to assist in rebuilding telecommunication facilities destroyed by Boko Haram

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Communications Commission

The Nigerian Communications Commission said on Sunday it was willing to assist GSM service providers in rebuilding telecommunication facilities destroyed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Hajiya Hafsat Lawan, the NCC Assistant Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, made the promise while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Lawan said: “As a regulatory body, one of our mandates is to ensure that telecommunication facilities are well protected.

“We are also working with all operators closely, whenever they are in need of assistance, they can come to us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that facilities, worth several millions, were destroyed by the terrorists, especially in Borno, resulting in service disruptions in many areas of the state.

Lawan further said that NCC had set specific fund, dedicated to assisting the operators in times of need and urged them to come forward with such requests.

She said: “There are funds set aside for those kinds of thing, operators that come to us requiring assistance we always help them out.”

The assistant director said the commission was also collaborating with security agencies toward safeguarding telecommunication facilities all over the country.

Lawwan said: “We have been collaborating with security agencies, especially the police, in protecting telecommunications facilities.

“We are also partnering with the police in fighting cyber-crime.

“Last week, we donated ICT equipment to the Police Command in Borno, to further strengthen the fight against cyber-crime.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.