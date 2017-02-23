NCC intercepts pirated copies of newly-released worth N2m, arrests five

The Nigerian Copyright Commission in collaboration with the police in Lagos State arrested five suspects for alleged piracy of copies of a movie valued at N2 million.

The NCC Lagos Zonal Manager, Obi Ezeilo, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday that the suspects were arrested at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

Ezeilo said the arrest was made following complaints by The ELFIKE Film/Koga Studios that produced a movie entitled: “The Wedding Party.”

The companies had complained that it was being pirated.

According to Ezeilo, the complainant, who produced the movie, reported to the police that it suspected that it was being pirated.

He said: “The ELFIKE Film/Koga Studios reported the development to the Area ‘F’ Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The police investigation led to the arrest of five suspected pirates with some pirated copies of the movie worth several millions of naira in their possessions.

“The suspects have sold millions of copies of the pirated movie valued at N2 million.”

Ezeilo added that the suspected pirates were arrested at the Computer village while hawking pirated copies of the movie on the streets.

The zonal manager said investigation was still ongoing, adding that the commission would prosecute the culprits in due course.

“The sale is illicit, illegal and an infringement on copyright law,” he said.

Ezeilo said the offence was contrary to Section 20 of the Nigeria Copyright Act.

