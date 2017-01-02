Jide Awe: Drunkard of 20th Century, by Felix Olowolafe

This assertion stems out of his recent moronic vituperation against the personality of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, just because the world acclaimed man of God exercises his fundamental spiritual right by praying for Ayo Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ekiti State, Jide Awe, can be reasonably described as the drunkard of the 20th century by any sound mind. This assertion stems out of his recent moronic vituperation against the personality of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, just because the world acclaimed man of God exercises his fundamental spiritual right by praying for Ayo Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State.

The nincompoop called Jide Awe, out of his nincompoopery, accused Pastor Adeboye of collecting bribe from Fayose. Going by the spiritual level and frequency at which Pastor Adeboye is operating, coupled with how successful this renowned man of God is in the vineyard of the Almighty, one can reasonably deduce that a man who accuses Adeboye of collecting bribe from anybody on earth must have said so under the influence of alcohol.

I can remember an Ibadan, Oyo State-based poetic musician, who in one of his albums, probably the last one, blasphemed against the Biblical Apostle Paul, that was his last album till date. His voice has never been heard again since then.

This then makes me wonder if this latest blasphemy against the Holy Spirit from Jide Awe will not be the end of APC in Ekiti State.

. Olowolafe writes from Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

