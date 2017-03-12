Ife crisis: Ooni inaugurates truth and reconciliation committee

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has inaugurated a truth and reconciliation committee to ensure peace between the Hausa community and Yorubas in the ancient city.

Oba Ogunwusi inaugurated the committee in his palace on Saturday.

The Ooni described members of the Hausa community in Ile-Ife as his subjects and co-owners of the town, with whom he has enjoyed tremendous loyalty in the last 14 months of his reign.

Ogunwusi said: “Thank God for the normalcy.

“I commend Gov. Rauf Aregbesola for being proactive and the security agents for their efforts towards ending the crisis.”

The royal father condemned the actions of those behind the fracas on Wednesday and expressed optimism that they will soon be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He assured the residents that the situation had been brought under control by the government and promised that such mayhem will not be allowed to occur again.

The monarch admonished the Hausa community not to retaliate, saying that the Abuja motor park will be relocated from Sabo, while the police station will be relocated too.

The Monarch urged all the Yoruba people to always embrace the Hausa and other ethnic groups as their brothers to enjoy maximum peaceful co-existence.

The Committee is chaired by Obalufe of Ireland, Oba Idowu Adediwura.

Other members are the Jaran of Ife, High Chief Ademola Adeyeye; Wasin of Ilare, High Chief Zacheus Olasode; Seriki Hausa of Ife, Alhaji Mamuda Mandagali; Ezendigbo of Ife, Ezekiel Onyejekde; Okobairo of Urobo, David Akpomedaye; Chairman Modakeke Progressive Union, Alhaji Tajudeen Oke; and security agencies, while Senator Babajide Omoware is the adviser for the committee.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.