Ex-Niger Delta agitators back Buhari’s Administration, vow to expose pipeline vandals

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (retd), on Wednesday had an emergency meeting with the leaders of ex-agitators captured under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The meeting, which had the sole focus of fostering peace and stability in the Niger Delta region, was well attended.

It had leaders, State Coordinators and members from all the nine Niger Delta states.

The meeting, which was, according to Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, Media Consultant to Boroh, “a huge success”, had all the leaders present.

They pledged their support for the current administration’s agricultural empowerment programmes for beneficiaries.

One of the leaders, Pastor Ruben Wilson, thanked General Boroh for his unbiased coordination of the Amnesty Programme, stating that under his watch, the Amnesty Programme has transformed from a political tool to a well coordinated reintegration platform for the repentant agitators of the Niger Delta region.

The ex-agitators, in a unanimous voice resolved to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose anyone found vandalizing oil and gas installations within their communities, siting its negative effect on the environment and the mindset of investors.

In his response, Boroh lauded the ex-agitators for their patience and perseverance, promising the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the lives of all beneficiaries and youths in the region at large.

It could be recalled that the Amnesty Programme had in recent times focused on training and empowering beneficiaries in agricultural activities.

Just recently, about 200 ex-agitators have been trained and empowered on enhanced agriculture at the National Biotechnology Development Center in Odi, Baylesa State, while some others have been empowered with starter packs to start their own farms.

