DSS’s ‘damning’ report that nailed Magu

Facts have emerged that the failure of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu on Thursday as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was based on a “damning report” on him by the Department State Services.

The report, contained in a letter to the Senate by the DSS, was dated October 3, 2016.

The report, cited by The Eagle Online on Thursday , has it that Magu is staying in an apartment that was paid for by an indicted member of the presidential committee that probed arms purchase during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Commodore Mohammed Umar.

Umar was alleged to have paid N40 million to cover the cost of rent for two years.

The DSS report added that Mohammed also furnished Magu’s apartment with N43 million.

Mohammed, a key member of the panel that investigated the mismanagement of funds meant for the prosecution of the war against Boko Haram, was arrested by the DSS in January for allegedly running a blackmailing and extortion cartel.

The report also accused Magu of flying first class flight any time he traveled, a development that DSS said was against President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to public servants.

The report added that he flew a first class flight to lesser hajj at a cost of N2.9 million.

The DSS report added that Magu was also “illegally” keeping case files of top politicians being investigated by the commission at some point.

His house in Abuja was allegedly searched and his property carted away by operatives during the tenure of Farida Waziri as the Chairman of the EFCC.

The report said that Magu was later suspended from the police, going without salaries for several months.

He only returned to the EFCC after his immediate predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde, emerged the Chairman of the Commission.

The report said: “The circumstances surrounding the return of Magu to the EFCC and the role played by Lamorde and their close relationship are clear indications of his culpability in the allegation of corruption tendencies of the Lamorde-led EFCC.”

The DSS also accused Magu of using only his police cronies to execute operations.

It said the fact that the cronies had acquired landed properties was a confirmation of this development and lends credence to the questions about his integrity.

It said: “In this light, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the present administration.”

The Senate had on Thursday while the closed door screening of Magu was on announced his rejection based on a security report by the DSS.

The Senate’s spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, told newsmen in a statement he read: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that based on security reports available to the Senate, the Senate cannot proceed and confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC.

“Accordingly, the Senate hereby rejects the said nomination and has returned the said nomination to Mr. President for further action.”

Sabi told newsmen thereafter on being asked series of questions: “There’s no confusion here.

“We have said it is based on security reports.

“Please, all of us – public officers – go for security screening.

“Everybody!

“And we are saying based on security reports, we cannot proceed and confirm (Magu) and we are rejecting it (the nomination) and returning it to Mr. President for further action.

