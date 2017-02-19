CAF cups: Rangers, Rivers United advance, Wikki out

Wikki Tourists have crashed out of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup competition, despite beating RSLAF of Sierra-Leone 1-0 in Bauchi on Sunday.

But Rangers International and Rivers United advanced into the next round of CAF Champions League.

Wikki Tourists lost 1-2 aggregate, having conceded two goals away to RSLAF in Sierra Leone in the first leg.

It was a different story for Rangers International FC of Enugu and Rivers United who are representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

Rangers managed to squeeze into the second round after drawing 0-0 at home to JS Saoura of Algeria.

They advanced on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

It was an easier task for Rivers United FC as they strolled into the second round after whipping AS Real Bamako of Mali 4-0 in Port Harcourt, for a 4-0 aggregate victory.

