CAF cups: Rangers, Rivers United advance, Wikki out

Wikki Tourists have crashed out of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup competition, despite beating RSLAF of Sierra-Leone 1-0 in Bauchi on Sunday.
But Rangers International and Rivers United advanced into the next round of CAF Champions League.
Wikki Tourists lost 1-2 aggregate, having conceded two goals away to RSLAF in Sierra Leone in the first leg.
It was a different story for Rangers International FC of Enugu and Rivers United who are representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.
Rangers managed to squeeze into the second round after drawing 0-0 at home to JS Saoura of Algeria.
They advanced on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
It was an easier task for Rivers United FC as they strolled into the second round after whipping AS Real Bamako of Mali 4-0 in Port Harcourt, for a 4-0 aggregate victory.
