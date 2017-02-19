Buhari’s PA: Sheriff, ‘authentic’ PDP chairman

Onochie, serving in an All Progressives Congress-led government, said this on her Twitter handle shortly after the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State declared Sheriff as the legally recognized chairman of the PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has described Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the “authentic chairman” of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Onochie, serving in an All Progressives Congress-led government, said this on her Twitter handle shortly after the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State declared Sheriff as the legally recognized chairman of the PDP.

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP had accused the APC of backing the Sheriff faction against it after the judgement.

Makarfi had said the ruling was influenced by the APC so as to turn Nigeria into a one party state.

Sheriff is alleged to be sponsored by the APC in the bid to destabilize the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A section of the PDP believes that Onochie’s tweet is a further confirmation of the support of the APC for Sheriff.

Onochie had on February 17 tweeted: “Congrats to Alh. Modu Sheriff, d authentic Chairman of PDP.

“Hoping your leadership will bring back a civilised form of opposition in Nigeria.”

