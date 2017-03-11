Breaking: IGP promotes, commends officers who killed notorious kidnapper

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the promotion and commendation of officers and men of the Force who were part of the team that killed notorious kidnapper, Henry Chubueze, popularly known as Vampire.

For those who were recently promoted among the team, Idris approved for them the Commendation for Courage Medal, while others were promoted.

The team involved in the operation, the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, is headed by recently-promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The Eagle Online learnt that one of those involved in the operation that led to the death of Vampire and six of his gang members, Sergeant Innocent Augustine, is still on admission.

Augustine was said to have been hit by multiple bullets during the operation.

However, a source told The Eagle Online that he “is responding to treatment very well and he is equally promoted”.

It was gathered that the news of the promotion has boosted the morale of the IRT members.

Vampire was the kidnapper who was freed by his gang members in the premises of the Imo State High Court in Owerri.

After several days of trailing, the IRT had an encounter with Vampire and his team, during which he was killed alongside six members of the gang.

Others were arrested and have been aiding investigation into other kidnappings and criminal operations around the country, especially in the South East and South South.

Several AK47 rifles and ammunitions were recovered from the kidnappers.

A member of the IRT described Idris as “the best IGP ever”.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.