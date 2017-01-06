Army launches operation to tackle herdsmen illegalities

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, says the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to launch “Operation Accord” to check illegalities of herdsmen.

Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri, Delta State on Friday.

He said that the operation would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Abubakar said: “Anytime from now, it will become operational and the issues of herdsmen going about innocent citizens will be a thing of the past.”

The defence spokesman said that the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by the Boko Haram and solicited media`s cooperation to succeed in their mandate.

He said: “The rescue issue of all individuals that have been with the terrorists is ongoing.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the Armed forces and security agents will never leave any stone unturned unless we rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian military and security agents are extending their hands of fellowship in a way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.”

Abubakar described the media as a key stakeholder and partner in most of the military operations in Nigeria, agent of fostering peaceful and harmonious relationship.

He stated that the military had gone through reformation, adding that the media had given their operations wider coverage.

The acting director of information said that the military was operating in a unique situation that had to do with crisis and needed sensitisation with high level of professionalism in reportage.

Abubakar said that the Armed Forces had conducted more than 13 operations in the country.

He said: “It becomes important to put those operations so as to have a comprehensive security sector to mitigate various security challenges we have been experiencing in the North- East which has just finished.

“We are mopping up the rescue operation through operation rescue final and other operations put in place by other services.”

Abubakar urged the media to assist by way of sensitising the populace to provide useful information that could help in further reducing insecurity in the country.

